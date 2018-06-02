2 Greenville men transported by Careflight following crash

DARKE COUNTY — Two Greenville men were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight following a rollover crash on U.S. 36.

At 3:44 p.m. Saturday Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire, Gettysburg Rescue and Careflight were dispatched to the 6600 block of US 36 reference a two vehicle crash with one rolled over.

Preliminary investigation revealed a blue, 2008 Kia Sedona, driven by Michael D. Dunevant, 57, of Greenville, was traveling westbound on U.S. 36 when he drove across the centerline and struck a blue, 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Dustin R. Miller, 33, of Greenville. Both vehicles traveled off the roadway with the Dunevant vehicle rolling onto its passenger side. Dunevant and Miller were the lone occupants of each vehicle.

Dunevant and Miller were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight with undisclosed injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.