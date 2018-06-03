Village Green Health campus to host car and motorcycle show

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus, a Trilogy senior living community, invites community members to join its Harleys and Hogs Bike Show from 5 to 7 p.m. June 12.

Car and motorcycle owners and enthusiasts are invited to get their motors running and get on down to Village Green. There will be something for the entire family from bounce houses and games complete with prizes for the kids to a DJ and raffles for the grown-ups. For a suggested $5 donation, Village Green will serve up meals of hot dogs with all the fixings, picnic sides and a drink.

Those who wish to enter their car or motorcycle into the show can do so for a $10 registration fee. The fee also covers a free meal. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Action Partners in Greenville.

Village Green Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding customer expectations. To learn more about Village Green, contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993, follow the campus on Facebook and Twitter or visit the campus website at www.villagegreenhc.com.