Free document shred day scheduled

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Solid Waste District will partner with Mercer Savings Bank to hold a free county shred day on Saturday.

This event will allow community members to help protect them and their families from identity theft.

Identity theft is a crime in which an impostor obtains key pieces of personal identifying information such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers and uses them for their own personal gain. It can start with lost or stolen wallets, pilfered mail, a data breach, computer virus, phishing, a scam or paper documents thrown out by individuals or a business. This crime varies widely and can include check fraud, credit card fraud, financial identity theft, criminal identity theft, governmental identity theft and identity fraud.

Old taxes, bank statements, pay stubs, checkbooks, insurance policy info, medical information, legal files, utility bills, credit card statements, receipts, invoices, pre-approved credit card offers, investment records, etc., are examples of things that should be shredded.

The shred hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to noon. This event will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Individuals should enter at the gate (gate 2) closest to Wayne Healthcare.

Pre-registration is not required for this event. Because this is a free event, each household or business will be limited to 10 one cubic foot boxes. All documents will be shredded on-site. A certificate of destruction is available upon request.

For more information or questions concerning the County Shred Day, contact Krista or Melissa at the Darke County Solid Waste District at 937-547-0827.