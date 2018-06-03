Tri-Village presents diplomas to 57 graduates

NEW MADISON — Members of the Tri-Village High School Class of 2018 walked the stage Saturday as the school held its 46th annual commencement exercises in New Madison.

The school presented diplomas to 57 graduates. Alana Holsapple and Cameron Sterrett were co-valedictorians while Macy Schepis was class salutatorian.

Schepis paid tribute to Sarah Bevins, a fifth-grade classmate who died in a car accident in 2010.

“I know right now Sarah is watching over us and would be so proud of all that we will become,” she told her classmates. A framed photo of Sarah was placed on a table with the diplomas.

The valedictorians also spoke, with Sterrett encouraging the Class of 2018 to spread love to others and to follow their dreams, while Holsapple thanked the school staff, teachers, parents, grandparents and siblings for their support.

The class motto was “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.”

The Tri-Village Patriot Class of 2018 includes:

Ian Edward Bailey, Dillion Shane Ballard, Tashayla Jolynn Benedict, Christal Danielle Bolden, Brittany Louise Brewer, Tammy Jo Madison Brown, Jared Jason Buckley, Kayla Marie Burke, Noah John Burns, Thadd Siegriss Allen Carden, Kathryn Denise Combs, Rachel Marie Crist, Damien Robert Edwards, Lauren Michelle Flory, Darrell Brennen Fox, Jakob Allen Frech, Trey James Frech, Garrett Troy George, Jacquline Rose Gibboney;

Alexis Nicole Hall, Jazmine Brooke Hileman, Joshua Alan Hollinger, Kara Anne Hollinger, Alana Marie Holsapple, Andrew Dane Ray Holsapple, Trey-Luke Steven Holsapple, Kaitlyn Brianna Howard, Cassity Hope Jackson, Tanner Scott Jones, Jazmine Rochell Kinnison, Titus John Lavy, Abigail Rae Marburger, Isabelle Anne Middleton, Mia Marie Middleton, Draydon Allen Miller, Autaum Kristien Moore, Aubrey Randall Morris, Trevor DeWayne Mote;

Camren Reed Munchel, Cohen Kenneth Nelson, Jeremy Wayne Pease, Ashley Christine Penny, Jackson Shawn Robert Plush, Christian James Ricker, Ashley Jean Rutherford, Macy Kay Schepis, Jacob Douglas Shaffer, Ava Lynn Smith, Morgan Christine Sparks, Dalton Taylor Stephens, Cameron Bryce Sterrett, Harding Thomas Stevenson, Tabitha Ruth Watern, Dagen Chelsie Wayne White, Dalton Ray Wolf, Joseph Lee York, Ida Marie Lynn Zeller.

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com