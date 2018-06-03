Bradford Public Library to host bluegrass festival

BRADFORD – The Bradford Public Library is sponsoring their 19th Bluegrass Music Program.

The free event will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 22 in the Bradford High School auditeria.

There will be four bluegrass bands performing. These fine musicians are donating their time to provide entertainment for the community to enjoy. Bluegrass groups participating include: 5:30 p.m. – Showtime Grass (Veteran’s Appreciation program), 6:30 p.m. – Rum River Blend, 7:30 p.m. – Sugargrove, 8:30 p.m. – Berachah Valley.

All the groups play the local festival and events. Several of the groups’ members have appeared on national music lists for performances or song writing. They will have their music CDs available to purchase. This festival is always well-attended so guests are encouraged to arrive early and get a great seat in the Bradford auditeria.

A raffle will begin at the library on June 18 for a variety of items with more to come that have been donated by local businesses and individuals. They have donated for this cause to help with the expenses of putting on the program. Stop in at the library and get tickets at $1 each or six for $5. The tickets will be available the evening of the show, and the drawing will be held between each band’s performance.

Food will be available to purchase from the Bradford Historical Society.