Bushwack to perform for Versailles Area Museum guests as part of Poultry Days

VERSAILLES – On Saturday afternoon of Poultry Days, Versailles Area Museum will have a reunion of sorts for local band Bushwack.

This energetic group is celebrating 40 years plus years of music, rocking out tunes people remember and love.

To celebrate the group has produced a new single that it has recorded and will play the recording publicly for the first time at 2:30 p.m. The song is titled; “Strolling Through My Life’s Memories” and is written by John Subler.

Community members are invited to come and have a listen and will be able to purchase their own copy.

Bushwack also has a featured display of its musical year in the museum for guests to enjoy.