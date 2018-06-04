Versailles Area Museum schedules special hours for Poultry Days

VERSAILLES – Versailles Area Museum doors will be open, and the museum will welcome guests during the Poultry Days Festival.

Versailles Area Museum special hours are 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, from 1= until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Also, the Versailles Area Museum porch is just like grandma’s and ready for sitting in the shade and watching people go by. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and come sit a spell.

New displays and freshened up displays dot the museum for guests to enjoy. “Gus’s” will be driving out right after Poultry Days to make room for “The Great Outdoors.”

Versailles Area Museum is still looking for early bathing suits and pictures of outdoor activities. Any help would be appreciated.