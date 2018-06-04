Bridges to College assists Darke County students

DARKE COUNTY – Several years ago, area business leaders and educators came together to address an issue: how to increase the number of Darke County students who go to college.

After researching college access programs throughout the state and receiving a start-up grant from the Ohio College Access Network, the Darke County College Access Program was started in 2006. Over time, it began offering advising, educational programming and scholarships. In 2010, the Darke County College Access Program board changed the organization’s name to Bridges to College to better reflect its mission.

The journey from high school to college can be tough – especially if a student is the first in his or her family to go to college. Bridges to College makes it easier by providing free educational materials and programming, advising and needs-based scholarships to high school students. To date, the organization has served hundreds of students and parents through its educational and advising programs. In addition, B2C has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to students since 2007.

This school year, Bridges to College arranged for Greenville High School sophomores and juniors to visit the University of Cincinnati, Wright State University, Ball State University and Miami University. Students learned about careers and majors, admissions and financial aid as part of the GHS College Club. The club is a collaborative effort between Bridges to College and GHS guidance counselors.

Recently B2C began offering ACT Prep Sessions to prepare students to take the ACT, a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. The cost of these sessions is subsidized by B2C with students paying a fee of $20 per session. ACT Prep Sessions are a great way to become familiar the ACT test and process.

This summer’s ACT Prep Sessions schedule is as follows:

• Reading session only : June 5, GHS Room 226

• English session only : June 6, GHS Room 226

• Math session only : June 7, GHS Room 226

• Science session only: June 8, GHS Room 186

Bridges to College believes that educated citizens are the basis of a prosperous local economy and are the foundation of the future high quality of life in Darke County. Currently, B2C provides services to Ansonia, Franklin Monroe and Greenville High School students and their parents. In the coming years, Bridges to College wants to increase its impact in Darke County by serving more students in its member schools and expanding to other high schools in the county.

Does this sound like an organization you would like to support? The ninth annual Karlh McCallister Memorial Golf Outing to benefit B2C will take place June 16 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Community members can sign up to play, sponsor or both.

For more information about Bridges to College or the Golf Outing, check out its website at bridges2college.org.