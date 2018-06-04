Jena Powell to speak to Greenville BPW

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club is making preparations for its next meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community located at 750 Chestnut, Greenville.

The meeting will be hosted by the newly elected officers: President Peggy Foutz, Vice President Kasey Christian, Secretary Sonya Crist, Treasurer Dorothy Poeppelman and Assistant Treasurer Susan Shields.

Jena Powell, the recent 80th House District primary election winner, Darke County resident and vice president of sales and marketing for Huntington Outdoor will speak to the group. She will talk about her love of Darke County, how she started her first company at age 17 and how she wants to give back to the community through both the business and political realms.

Powell grew up in Darke County with her six siblings in a family that has been farming for generations. After receiving her degree in business marketing from Liberty University, she began working to build her own company and at age 18 made her first sales call in Darke County.

“Thankfully, much like the citizens of Southern Darke and Miami counties, the business owners in our community are some of the kindest and most supportive you could hope to find,” she said. “They were patient with me when I was just starting out, stammering through my sales pitch.”

She will share more about her journey as a woman in business.

Members also are selling tickets to their chicken barbecue fundraiser to be held on June 20. Tickets need to be purchased by June 10. Contact any BPW member or Deb Niekamp at 419-305-2178. They are also available at Merle Norman (309 S Broadway, Greenville), Financial Achievement Services (5116 Children’s Home-Bradford Rd, Greenville) and the New Madison Public Library (142 S Main St, New Madison). Tickets are $7.50 each and the dinner pick-up location is the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio from 4:30-6:30 p.m.. All proceeds go toward granting college scholarships to the young women of Darke County.

The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning more about the club to attend the meeting. Community members also can check out the group on Facebook at “Greenville BPW Club.”

The cost for the dinner is $12 per person. Reservation should be made before noon on June 11 by contacting Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com.