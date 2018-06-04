Wayne HealthCare Wellness Director Jordan Francis receives distinguished public health award

COLUMBUS – Wayne HealthCare Wellness Director Jordan Francis received the 2018 Distinguished Public Health Practitioner Service Award.

Francis was honored on May 15 at the Ohio Public Health Association annual conference in Columbus.

As a recipient of the Distinguished Public Health Practitioner Award, Francis was recognized as an Ohio Public Health Association member who is a public health practitioner that has demonstrated outstanding performance and accomplishments in any area of public health. This award is designated for individuals in health related fields other than health education and nursing.

“Jordan’s commitment to providing exceedingly well care for Wayne HealthCare employees, the Darke County community and surrounding areas is evident by the selection of this prestigious and well-deserved award,” said Peggy Schultz, vice president of human resources at Wayne HealthCare. “Jordan is amazing and we are extremely fortunate to have a distinguished educator like him in our community.”

As wellness director, responsibilities for Francis have evolved in both employee health and community wellness. He leads all Wayne HealthCare employee and community wellness efforts, Community Health Needs Assessments along with corporate wellness programs. He also is actively involved in the community and serves on numerous health and wellness committees.

Kim Freeman, vice president of patient care services, oversees wellness services at Wayne HealthCare, and she was pleased to share the excitement of this award with Francis.

“Jordan has done a phenomenal job leading the CHNA. He has been instrumental in initiating programs to address health priorities in the community,” Freeman said.

Chronic disease prevention and education in addition to coordinated care and coordinated management are top health priorities for Wayne HealthCare.

“Jordan’s experience with community health and wellness has been invaluable to helping the hospital establish partnerships with community stakeholders to address and improve services and programs for people of all ages,” Freeman said.

When asked about receiving the award, Francis said, “I am honored to be recognized for doing what I love. I enjoy helping the employees at the hospital and making a difference in the community.”

Schultz also said the efforts initiated by Francis have beneficial, and he is a great resource for businesses in the community.

For more information about wellness services at Wayne HealthCare, visit www.waynehealthcare.org.