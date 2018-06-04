Darke County athletes benefit from comprehensive sports physicals

GREENVILLE – For the fourth consecutive year, Wayne HealthCare, Family Health and Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio collaborated to offer comprehensive sports physicals to Wayne HealthSports athletic contracted schools.

The schools with athletic trainers employed by Wayne HealthCare include Ansonia, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village and Versailles.

Wayne HealthCare began offering sports physicals to local high school athletes in 2012. In 2014, the planning committee decided to expand the event. The ongoing growth of athletic services to local high schools combined with the desire to have athletes screened by medical providers was instrumental in establishing this community partnership.

Athletes who participated in the event at Family Health on May 3 and May 14 received a comprehensive physical including checking vital signs, health screenings for hearing, dental, vision, behavioral health, orthopedics and a comprehensive medical examination. Athletes who did not have current immunization records were offered vaccinations with parental consent.

Wayne HealthCare completed 312 sports physicals for 2018-19 student athletes. All of the services were offered at a cost of $10 per student.

“This event is successful because of more than 50 medical providers and volunteers working together over the course of two planned evenings in May,” said Jim Beyke, Wayne HealthCare director of rehabilitation services. “The support we receive from the community partners, athletic directors, athletic trainers and parents are the driving force for us to continue this event.”

To assure student-athletes are ready for the upcoming athletic year, they were examined by OASWO fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, Family Health physicians and medical providers. Other professionals who volunteered or provided services include Beltone Hearing & Audiology, Family Health dental staff, Wayne HealthCare employed medical providers, athletic trainers and physical therapists, Dayton Sports Medicine Institute, Greenville High School Med Tech students and Greenville Area Emergency Rescue Services. Administrative staff from Family Health and Wayne HealthCare was essential to registration, traffic flow and record keeping.

Complimentary bags from the event sponsors were given to all athletes who completed their physical.

As medical director for Wayne HealthSports, Dr. Safet Hatic, orthopedic surgeon with OASWO shared his excitement for this annual event.

“Our surgeons and resident physicians enjoy being involved and providing athletes with comprehensive orthopedic care,” Hatic said. “We look forward to the event next year and any new opportunities to collaborate for the benefit of members in the Darke County community.”

Family Health patients can still schedule a sports physical by contacting their medical provider. Family Health encourages their patients to schedule their sports physicals as soon as possible since many fall sports begin practice during the summer months.

For more information about Wayne HealthSports, visit www.waynehealthcare.org.