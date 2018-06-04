90 earn diplomas in Arcanum graduation ceremony

ARCANUM — Ninety seniors received their diplomas during Arcanum High School’s 129th annual commencement exercises held Sunday.

Arcanum-Butler Superintendent John Stephens told the graduates, “Today you are surrounded by those who love you and have cared for you 18 to 19 years of your life. They are here to support you and celebrate this wonderful occasion.”

The commencement speaker was Christopher Madden, Arcanum Class of 1981, an engraver for the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He encouraged the graduates to continue learning as they move on to a new phase of their lives.

“Look around you. The life you know today will likely be very different years from now,” he said. “Graduating high school is a great accomplishment, but believe me when I tell you it is just the beginning of your education.”

The Class of 2018 valedictorian was Paige Kruesch. The class salutatorian was Sarah Riley.

“We worked hard and strived for greatness, which is one of our best traits as a class,” Kruesch said.

The class motto, from a quote by President Donald Trump, was, “What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.”

The Arcanum High School Class of 2018 included:

Tiffany Faith Abbott, Auris Drake Alderman, Sydney Bryanne Anderson, Jarrod David Archer, Chloe Catherine Armstrong, Samantha Elise Aukerman, Makayla Hope Bailey, Andrew David Baker, Isaiah Preston Baker, Hailey Danielle Barney, Alison Marie Bates, David Ryan Blankenship, Samuel Adam Boston, Taylor Marie Bowles, Jarrin AJ Brehm, Zane Joel Brehm, Megan Alicia Brown, Christian Joshua Brumbaugh, Cassaundra Lynn Carroll, Caleb Austin Clark;

Daniel Edward Coats, Kyle David Collins, Zachary Edward Cook, Megan Ann Davis, Hannah K. Ellis, Ashlynn Jo Marie Farmer, Alex Ryan Filbrun, Autumn Macala Filbrun, Dylan Christopher Filbrun, Heidi Renee Flora, Courtney Jaye Fuller, Jacob Edward Gambill, Brendin Martin Gillem, Madison Kaye Goubeaux, Shane Austin Grant, Kelsey Marie Hamlin, Matthias Rene Hammaker, Trevor Ryan Harrison, Caleb Levi Harter, Zachary Thomas Henninger;

Corbin David Hess, Svetlana Alexis Johnson, Kevin Scott Kimball, Kacie Renae Kinstle, Chance Joseph Klipstine, Uriah William Knepshield, Lucas Edward Krause, Isaiah Douglas Krauss, Paige Christine Kreusch, Sean Alen Langdon, Christian Riley Layman, Isabella Jordan Lee, Alexandria Molly Less, Dylan Garrett Lumpkin, Christopher Lee Manning, Samantha Shae McAllister, Gabrielle Lean McCarroll, Julia Rose McCullough, William James McLain II, William Nathaniel Merritt;

Sydney Marie Naylor, Brent Joseph Oda, Jacob Andrew Osswald, Brooke Olivia Rademachir, Hannah Kathryn Rammel, Tyler Wesley Rardin, Cameron Grant Reed, Dezeray Kay Rice, Tara Jo Rickard, Kayla Nicole Riegle, Sarah Joan Riley, Noah Christian Scarberry, Kaleb Jordan Shilt, Kristen Kaye Short, Elle Marie Siculan, Calista Kay Ann Smith, Hannah Jo Smith, Isaiah John Smith;

Tyler Daniel Sowers, Robert Cole Spitler, Kyle Taylor, Ian Tedore, Kaitlan Kelly Thompson, Wills Rinehart Troutwine, Jonah Nathaniel Weidner, Alexander Joseph Weiss, Mara Kay Wetzel, Cheyenne Nicole White, Madison Lynn Wilson, Logan Young.

Arcanum High School seniors stand at Arcanum’s commencement exercises held Sunday. The day saw 90 diplomas awarded to the Class of 2018. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0790-arc.jpg Arcanum High School seniors stand at Arcanum’s commencement exercises held Sunday. The day saw 90 diplomas awarded to the Class of 2018. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0796-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0805-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0808-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0765-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0778-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0785-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0786-arc.jpg Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Arcanum High School seniors share a selfie prior to the school’s graduation ceremony. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0761-arc.jpg Arcanum High School seniors share a selfie prior to the school’s graduation ceremony. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

By Erik Martin

