Empowering Darke County Youth to hold fundraiser car wash

GREENVILLE – Empowering Darke County Youth will hold a fundraiser car wash at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

According to Empowering Vice President Kendra Chalmers, Knapp has “graciously provided us with soap, hoses… everything we need. All we need now is for you to drop by and let us give your vehicle some TLC.”

All funds raised go toward tutoring for Darke County young people.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.