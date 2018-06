GREENVILLE – Community members are invited to join an introduction to local artisan cheese at 6 p.m. June 14 at Greenville Public Library.

Angel King from the Blue Jacket Dairy, situated in Bellefontaine, will share her knowledge of cheese production including making fresh ricotta during the workshop.

In addition attendees will be inspired to broaden their cheese palate by the sampling of cow and goat cheese.

Call the library at 548-3915 to register.