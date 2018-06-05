2 arrested in Union City after standoff

UNION CITY — Two people were arrested Monday night in Union City following a two-hour standoff with law enforcement.

At 10:40 p.m., officers of the Union City, Ohio and Indiana police departments responded to 113 S. Wintergreen St. to serve an arrest warrant on Montana Beanblossom, 23, for probation violation on an original charge of methamphetamine possession. Upon their arrival at the home, Beanblossom could be seen from a window of the residence. Officers knocked on the door and announced their presence, and Beanblossom refused to answer the door and instead could be seen running toward the east side of the house and hiding in a bedroom.

After several attempts to get Beanblossom to answer the door, she still refused to exit. Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Union City Police Department SETT team responded to assist. A search warrant was obtained to retrieve Beanblossom from the residence.

Officers then activated their overhead lights and sirens and used a public address system to order Beanblossom out of the house. For several minutes Beanblossom refused to follow commands.

Just before the SETT team was preparing to make entry into the residence, Beanblossom realized she was surrounded by law enforcement, peacefully exited out of the residence and was placed under arrest.

During the incident, Randall Plessinger, 55, was placed under arrest for obstructing official business. Plessinger reportedly drove through a blocked area, attempted to gain entry to the home and argued with officers on the scene. Both arrestees were transported to the Darke County Jail, where Beanblossom was held without bond, and Plessinger on $775 bond.

Union City Police Chief Mark Ater said the residence has seen several crime-related incidents over the years, typically involving drugs.

“We are looking into our options, including nuisance ordinances,” he said. “It’s bad that the good people of the community have to continually deal with this. We are taking an aggressive stance against the problem.”

The Union City Ohio Police Department is committed to apprehending those involved in crimes and seeking those persons with active arrest warrants.

