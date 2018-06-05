Board of Pharmacy awards provisional dispensary licenses

COLUMBUS – The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded 56 medical marijuana provisional dispensary licenses on Monday.

The licenses were awarded after an extensive review of 376 submitted dispensary applications.

Provisional license holders now can establish dispensaries in compliance with program rules. All provisional license holders have six months to demonstrate compliance by completing a successful on-site inspection by Board of Pharmacy agents. Once a dispensary is awarded a certificate of operation, it can begin to sell medical marijuana to Ohio patients and caregivers in accordance with Ohio laws and rules.

“The Board of Pharmacy engaged in a thorough, fair and transparent evaluation process for selecting provisional licensees,” State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt said. “We believe the provisional licensees selected will ensure access to medical marijuana for Ohioans.”

For more information about the award process, the board developed the following resources, which are now posted to the dispensary page (https://medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/dispensaries) of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program website:

• A complete list of provisional licensees and their scores.

• A complete list of all applicants and their scores.

• Copies of all completed dispensary applications submitted.

• A frequently asked questions document that outlines the provisional license evaluation process.

• A detailed report presented to the Board of Pharmacy about the provisional license evaluation process.