Bradford school board schedules regular meeting, public hearing

BRADFORD – The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 404.

The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law. A hearing will be held during the meeting to present the Bradford Public Library budget.

The Bradford Exempted Village School District will have a public hearing to discuss the use of federal Special Education IDEA part B funds and Title I and Title II funds, and how they will be used.

The interested general public is welcome to attend to give input for intended use of the funds.