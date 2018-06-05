Arcanum Girl Scouts to host garden party

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Girl Scout Troop No. 32131 has been busy this spring with the planning, constructing and planting of their garden located in Ivester Park in Arcanum.

The 40×60 foot garden consist of six raised beds and a 10×40 section for sweet corn.

The girls will take their harvest to the Farmer’s Market where proceeds will benefit the local food bank.

In addition, any overabundance of produce will be donated to the food bank as well.

The Girl Scout troop is hosting a garden party for the community from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday.