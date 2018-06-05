Union City council considers golf carts, land purchase

UNION CITY — Union City Council members discussed grant funding, possible land purchases and potential new ordinances involving golf carts at their monthly meeting Monday evening.

Union City resident Richard Byers addressed the council, saying he thought a law allowing residents of neighboring Union City, Indiana, to cross the state line in motorized golf carts would be advantageous to the city’s economy.

“They could go to Sutton’s, Casey’s, the drive-through, the A&W stand,” Byers said.

Ohio law allows for golf carts to drive on roadways with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. There are certain requirements the carts must meet, including the presence of a rear-view mirror, seat belts, turn signals, brake lights, head lights and tail lights. Because Indiana laws are similar, but not identical, golf carts coming over from the Indiana side would need to be inspected and receive a sticker from the Union City, Ohio police.

Union City police chief Mark Ater said the issue has been discussed by the council for some time, and that a new ordinance should be put in place to allow the carts to come over by next month’s council meeting.

Clerk of Council Karen Stubbs updated the council on efforts to secure grant funding to improve the city’s streets. Mote & Associates grants and funding specialist Susan Laux appeared at two previous meetings to review the council’s options for the grant application season, including applying for up to half of a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Program grant. Darke County Commissioners send applications from two different communities to the state in consideration for this grant each year, and according to Stubbs, they have agreed to forward Union City’s application.

Stubbs also informed the council that the city has been approved for a $48,000 Community Development Block Grant. Funds from the CDBG grant can be used to improve housing and infrastructure, including demolition of blighted properties, waterline repair and improvements to the city’s sidewalks, curbs and roadways.

Council also discussed purchasing 4.4 acres of land on South Sycamore Street in Union City. The land is currently occupied by a Harvest Land Co-op facility, which city administrators had considered re-purposing as a garage space for city vehicles. Concerns were raised about potential toxic contamination, however, as well as the cost of tearing down two grain bins attached to the property.

“Before we start throwing money around, I’d like to know if we really have a use for it,” councilman Duane Pouder said of the property. The issue was ultimately tabled until next month’s meeting.

Finally, council voted to reschedule its next meeting to July 16.

Union City Council discussed purchasing 4.4 acres of land on South Sycamore Street in Union City. The land is currently occupied by a Harvest Land Co-op facility. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_Harvest-Land.jpg Union City Council discussed purchasing 4.4 acres of land on South Sycamore Street in Union City. The land is currently occupied by a Harvest Land Co-op facility.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com