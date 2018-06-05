June events scheduled at the Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The summer reading program has started at the Arcanum Public Library, and there are plenty of activities to keep all ages involved.

There are weekly story-time sessions for preschoolers. Kids in first grade and up can participate in the Rock Stars on Tuesdays. Wednesdays are movie days with show times at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There are programs planned for Thursdays that are drop-in events, including a program with Brukner Nature Center, a dance workshop and a name-that-tune game. Community members can come to the library to sign up and get a calendar of all of the events.

In addition to the summer reading program, there are other programs this month. On Tuesday there will be an adult coloring session at 4:30 p.m. Community members can come enjoy a relaxing afternoon of coloring and take home a masterpiece.

Also at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday is the next meeting of the book club. Newcomers are always welcome.

On at 11 a.m. Wednesday there will be the next installment of the library’s gardening series. “Herbal Extravaganza” will cover how to care for herbs, how to choose them and things to do with herbs. No registration is required.

Feel free to call the library at 937-692-8484 for more information. Patrons also can go to the library’s website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, find the library on Facebook or follow on Twitter.