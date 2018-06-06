Shrine to host annulment informational session

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host an annulment informational session led by Jean Borgert on Tuesday.

Borgert, a procurator/advocate for the tribunal will be speaking on the declaration of nullity process.

Many Catholics are hurting because of their marital situations. Some are divorced and remarried outside of the Catholic Church. Some are married to a divorced person. Many families have parents, children, grandchildren who are divorced and are concerned about their relationship with the Catholic Church. Can anything be done for these individuals? In many cases, the Catholic Church provides a solution through the declaration of nullity process. For others, information is all that is needed to help get an understanding of the church’s teachings and get them on the path to reconciliation. This program is an opportune time to deal with these hurting situations.

For more information and/or to register, call the Shrine at 419-925-4532 or Jean Borgert at 937-658-6132.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.