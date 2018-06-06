Collingsworth Family to perform in Greenville

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Pregnancy Help Center, located at 105 W 3rd St., Greenville, is bringing the award-winning Collingsworth Family back to Greenville.

The concert, which benefits the Pregnancy Center, will be held at Memorial Hall 215 W. 4th St., Greenville, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Tickets are now on sale and may be purchased by calling Lowell Lavy at 937-423-4836. Artist Circle tickets are $30 and general admission tickets are $20. All seats are reserved seating. Community members are encouraged to order tickets early to avoid disappointment as this event will sell out.

The concert is sponsored by Rowland Truck and Equipment, Creative Carpets, Jim Gable’s State Farm Insurance, Tribute Funeral Homes of Greenville and New Madison and Benanzer Custom Homes. All proceeds will benefit the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center.