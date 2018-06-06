Lake Festival Amphicar Splash-In aims to break Guinness World Record

CELINA – The Celina Lake Festival is well known as a host event for the International Amphicar Owners Club.

Each year 30-40 of the amphibious automobiles gather for the annual “Splash-In” held on the Friday evening of the festival. Each owner and car/boat is introduced before they take their ritual splash-in in to the “hot water hole” along Lakeshore Drive in Celina.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the last model year of the Amphicar. This year, the Amphicar club wants to make the annual Splash-In the biggest and best it has ever had. The club is trying to get people who have never brought a car to Celina or who have not been to Celina for a number of years to come this year.

The hope is for 100 cars but will settle for 75 cars, which would be the most cars ever at a Splash-In. If 75 Amphicars attend, they will apply to the Guinness World Records for the most Amphicars in one location.

Currently, there are 70 Amphicars registered and the club expects to well exceed the minimum goal of 75. The club will offer rides to festival goers throughout weekend with a contribution to the local C.A.L.L. Ministries food pantry.

The Celina Lake Festival and The Amphicar Splash-In are featured on this year’s cover of the Tourism Ohio publication. The Celina Lake Festival will be held July 27-29 in Celina.

For information on the Celina Lake Festival, contact Co-Chair Michelle Miller, 419-733-2436, michelleemerine@yahoo.com, visit www.celinalakefestival.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/lakefestival/.

For inquiries on the Celina Lake Festival Amphicar Splash-In event, contact event Chair Jonathan Williams at 419-296-2892 or jw.wcsm@gmail.com.

For information on the International Amphicar Owners Club, contact Michael Bayman at 419-937-652-2505 or 937-631-0824.