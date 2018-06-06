Greenville BPW member elected OBW state vice president

GREENVILLE – Former Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Foundation Club President, current member and Region 5 President Gail Snyder recently attended the BPW/OHIO conference and was elected vice president of Ohio BPW.

The conference was held May 18 through 20 at the Berlin Grande Hotel in Berlin and featured workshops on a variety of topics, which included sexual harassment, cardio drumming, human trafficking and abuse shelters.

Snyder has been an active BPW member since 1984 and recipient of their Greenville BPW Woman of the Year award. She has also been awarded the Greenville VFW Citizen of the year. She is president of the Greenville Post 7262 VFW Auxiliary and volunteers to serve veteran’s dinners at the local club to serve honor guard meals for veteran funerals. In addition she also serves as Greenville District 3B Republican Central Committee woman.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club holds fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting from September through June. Those interested in learning more about the Club can contact Membership Chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-3657 or sonyacrist@gmail.com.