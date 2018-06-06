Greenville Federal once again becomes an Annie Oakley Festival sponsor

GREENVILLE – Annie Oakley Festival Committee President JoEllen Melling and Annie Oakley Festival Committee Secretary Kristina Robinson met with Greenville Federal President and CEO Jeff D. Kniese to receive their sponsorship on behalf of the 2018 festival.

Greenville Federal has helped sponsor this Darke County long-time honored tradition for many years. Giving back to local communities has long been a trademark of Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County.

“We are happy to help the Annie Oakley Festival Committee in the continuation of this county tradition,” Kniese said.

The Annie Oakley Festival Committee thanked Greenville Federal for its support of this festival once again. Without businesses like Greenville Federal, the festival would not be able to offer all of the wonderful activities it does.

Each year, the success of the Annie Oakley Festival is due to the support of the residence of Darke County and especially the businesses that continue to support the Annie Oakley Festival. This year, with the move to the Darke County Fairgrounds, the Annie Oakley Festival Committee, once again, is planning on having many activities for everyone to come out to enjoy and is happy about continuing to offer this to the public at no charge.

The area by the 4H horse barns and camping area at the Darke County Fairgrounds provides a wonderful place for our festival. It offers some shade, a relaxing atmosphere, an area to bring in the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association and a lot of room for growth. The Annie Oakley Festival offers a chance for everyone to come out and appreciate the shows, the food and the chance to find that hidden treasure through one of its vendors.

The Annie Oakley Festival is less than two months away, and the committee still is seeking sponsorships and would be willing to sit down and answer any questions with any local businesses or individuals who are interested in becoming a sponsor. The festival also still has spots available for vendors and concessioners to come join the 2018 festival.

Contact JoEllen Melling at 937-548-1018 or mellings@embarqmail.com. More information on the Annie Oakley Festival can be found at www.annieoakleyfestival.org.