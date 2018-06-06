Sarah Royer to speak at Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s Lunch & Learn for June will feature Sarah Royer, a naturopath, certified natural health professional and reflexologist at The Natural Path in Greenville.

“It is my privilege to be a guest speaker for the library’s Lunch & Learn,” Royer said. “With so many different choices of supplements, herbs and essential oils it can be very overwhelming to find the right products that you can trust. It is crucial to have someone with education and experience help guide you in your quest for a healthier more natural lifestyle. I look forward to sharing my story with you and a introduction to the wonderful world of natural health.”

The Lunch & Learn event is scheduled for noon June 20. Space is limited to 20 participants.

Those who would like the boxed lunch from the Coffee Pot should register by calling 548-3915. It costs $5 and includes a wrap, fruit, a salad or soup, and a beverage. Or guests can just come for the program.