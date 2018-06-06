Work of art by Bob Brubaker on display at the Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE – Here’s the story from Dede Wissman about her beautiful painting on display at the Greenville Public Library for the summer.

Her husband, Bill, worked for Greenville Technology Inc. from 1987 until he retired as production vice president and plant manager in 2004. During many of those years it was the practice of the company to purchase a painting each year from the Greenville Art Guild Show at the Brethren’s Retirement Community. These paintings were displayed in the office areas of GTI.

Bill Wissman was drawn to a particular painting of the library by Bob Brubaker. Dede Wissman was employed by the Greenville Public Library at the time. Bill Wissman expressed an interest in the painting thus the company gave it to him as a retirement gift.

“It had been my hope to give it to Dede as a gift,” he said. “She was surprised and thrilled to receive the painting.” Since then it has hung in their home.

Dede Wissman decided that their appreciation of Brubaker’s painting be shared with the community by lending it for display for the summer. It can be viewed near the Reference Desk on the second floor.

Dede Wissman was employed as a reference librarian from 1990 to 2011. Patrons may still see her at the library. She helps manage the Friends of the Library book sale in the computer room. She will tell guests that it is the most enjoyable activity of her retirement … other than reading the treasures she comes across sorting books.

The library appreciates the opportunity to display this painting. Brubaker was a local award-winning artist and art teacher for many years.