Libraries rock at Bradford Public Library

BRADFORD – The Bradford Public Library’s summer reading program has started, and community members are invited to come in and see why libraries rock.

Registrations and reading logs are available now at the library. Simply register, read and earn great prizes.

New events at the Bradford Public Library are being added so check its webpage at www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org or like the library on Facebook for updates on its programs. Pre-registration is required for all events except Movie Monday/bingo to help staff plan.

Every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. a Miami County Park representative will be at the library to help with Quest (Miami County Park’s reading program).

June 11, June 25 July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. is Movie Monday for all ages. Community members are invited to come enjoy a free movie and popcorn in the library’s air-conditioned Community Room. Guests can bring their own snacks or purchase something from the library’s snack table. The movie schedule available on the Bradford Public Library’s website or Facebook page as well as in the library. Guests are invited to stay for a couple rounds of bingo after the movie for a chance to win a prize.

June 7 from 1-2:30 p.m.: Grades 6-12 can come get your groove on while working out with cardio drumming and enjoy a cool smoothie after.

June 8 from 2-3 p.m.: Miami County Parks will present “Nature Rocks!” Storybook Trail and activities for all ages.

June 12 from 1-2 p.m.: Grades 2-5 Water Xylophone Activity. Learn how to make beautiful music with glass jars and water.

June 14 from 11 a.m.-noon Magician Jeff Wawrzaszek will be at the library to entertain all ages. Bring the entire family to be amazed by Wawrzaszek’s sleight of hand.

June 18 from 11 a.m.-noon ‘Mr.Puppet” Bob Abdou will be at the library for all ages. This puppet and marionette show will be sure to keep guests laughing and their toes tapping.

June 21 from 1-2:30 p.m.: Grades 6-12 Sound Wave Art. Create a one of a kind piece of art using your recorded voice as the inspiration.

June 22 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: The library’s annual Bluegrass Festival at Bradford School auditeria. This free event is open for anyone in the community. Community members are invited to come enjoy the free concert featuring four of the area’s best loved Bluegrass bands.

June 26 from 1-2 p.m.: Grades 2-5 will have a Boomwackers practice one of three. First 20 participants to register will be learning how to play these interesting instruments. Registration for this event will require students to agree to attend all three practices in addition to participation in a field trip to Dayton Metro Library Main Branch to record the music they learn, get a tour of this awesome new library and visit a Dayton Park.

June 27 from 1:30-3 p.m.: Pre-K through first graders activity day “Peter and the Wolf.” The library’s second activity day for this age group will feature the story Peter and the Wolf and the music written in 1936. Children will participate in themed activities and have the chance to see and hear the instruments in person.

June 30 will be the last day to register for summer reading at Bradford Public Library. Be sure to come in and register for Libraries Rock by this date in order to participate in end of summer events.

Bradford Public Library has many activities planned throughout the month of July, too. Watch for more information on July events later this month.

As always, anyone with questions about the Bradford Public Library’s summer reading program can call the library at 448-2612.