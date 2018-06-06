Second National Bank supports for Empowering Darke County Youth with donation, supplies

GREENVILLE – Second National Bank donated a check for the second year in a row, plus added much needed supplies, including paper, notebooks and black dry-erase markers for Empowering Darke County Youth’s Summer Tutoring and 2018-19 After School Programs.

“The kids were excited, especially about the notebooks and markers,” Program Coordinator Bob Robinson said. “They were constantly using up markers … seems there were never enough to meet the needs of all students. These should get us through the summer and into next year’s after school program.”

Second National Bank executives, Administrative Assistant and Marketing Manager Vickie Wessling and Assistant Trust Officer Antonia Baker, were impressed with the Empowering kids, all Greenville Schools Elementary and Middle School students. They noted the excitement and demeanor of the youngsters.

“I want to thank you for all that you are doing for these kids,” Wessling said. “They were so well behaved, and I loved seeing all those smiles. Good job.”

Second National Bank is active in its support of the community, with recent donations to Arcanum’s Wall of Honor, Main Street Greenville, Gathering at Garst and more, Robinson said.

“We are pleased and proud they have chosen to support our kids as well,” he added.

According to Robinson, Empowering Darke County Youth has wrapped up its second year of service by providing more than 7,300 contact sessions with more than 250 students, grades K through 8. Students who consistently take advantage of the program experience strong growth in the academic areas of language arts and math, some of it dramatic, he added.

Empowering is currently taking applications for its Summer Tutoring Program. Applications are available at the Greenville Library and Edison State Darke County Campus. Go to Facebook or email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com for more information.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency providing after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of strong students for a strong community.