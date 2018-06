Summer ‘Grudge Match’ blood drive is June 21 in Ansonia

ANSONIA – Ansonia and Mississinawa Valley High Schools will turn up the heat on their traditional summer rivalry with the ninth annual FFA Grudge Match Blood Drive from 2 to 6 p.m. June 21 in the Ansonia High School gym, 600 East Canal St., Ansonia.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” T-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when individuals register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

Summer is a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations and outdoor activities increase. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. Those who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule when they can.

Everyone who registers to donate blood from May 29 through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules will be available at www.givingblood.org.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive or bring an education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to Community Blood Center social media pages or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on their height) and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org.