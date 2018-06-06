KitchenAid team gives back to the community

GREENVILLE — On Wednesday, employees of Greenville KitchenAid gave time, labor and resources back to the community, volunteering at three local charitable organizations.

Their efforts came as part of the eighth annual KitchenAid Small Appliance Day of Caring event.

At Greenville’s FISH Choice Pantry, employees helped with landscaping, painting and carpet laying.

A non-profit organization, FISH provides emergency food to residents of Darke County in times of need through home delivery and a choice pantry. The organization also provides a free tax service to those in need.

“This is the first year our Greenville team has participated in this event,” KitchenAid Plant Leader Jenni Hanna said. “It’s really an activity to give back and build relationships with the community, and we’re doing it with 350 people worldwide on the same day, today.”

Approximately 30 Greenville employees participated in the day’s event. In addition to the FISH pantry, members volunteered Greenville’s emergency homeless shelter and family supportive housing.

FISH Pantry Director Kristy Cutarelli called the volunteers “awesome.”

“It’s great to have some updates,” she said. “We’re a non-profit organization, so we really don’t pay for too much building-wise. We want the money we do have to go towards the food.”

As well, because FISH provides free tax services for those in need, the new carpeting in the tax preparation room will provide a more comfortable space.

“The room that we do it in, our counselors sit in there for hours with their feet on cement floor, and by the time we leave in January, February, March, we are frozen, so the carpet is going to be awesome,” Cutarelli said. “We’ve tried for years to get carpet donated, and they got it done, so that’s really cool.”

Volunteers also repainted FISH’s lobby walls and refreshed the mulch outside.

“This is essential to us,” KitchenAid Human Resources Leader Monica Street said. “We’ve taken a full day to cross the globe with Kitchenaid, helping 30 different non-profit organizations being impacted. It’s very important to the entire organization and especially important to the Greenville team.”

KitchenAid employees volunteered at the Greenville FISH Choice Pantry, a part of KitchenAid’s eighth annual Day of Caring event on Wednesday. Shown with FISH Director Kristy Cutarelli are KitchenAid employees Jenni Hanna, Tera Baird, Ashley Gamble, Monica Street, Tracy George, Aimee Keel, Mason Keel, Marlana McClain, Maddie Hying and Angel Pierron. KitchenAid team members also contributed their time and labor at two other local non-profits. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_IMG_0823-kaid.jpg KitchenAid employees volunteered at the Greenville FISH Choice Pantry, a part of KitchenAid’s eighth annual Day of Caring event on Wednesday. Shown with FISH Director Kristy Cutarelli are KitchenAid employees Jenni Hanna, Tera Baird, Ashley Gamble, Monica Street, Tracy George, Aimee Keel, Mason Keel, Marlana McClain, Maddie Hying and Angel Pierron. KitchenAid team members also contributed their time and labor at two other local non-profits. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin

