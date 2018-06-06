Darke County Common Pleas Court hears drug, armed robbery cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving armed robbery, drugs and probation violation this week. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Montana Beanblossom, age 23, appeared on charges of probation violation. Beanblossom was arrested Monday night after failing to surrender to police at her home in Union City, resulting in a two-hour standoff in which another Union City resident, Randall Plessinger, also was taken into custody.

Beanblossom pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, last year and was ordered to seek substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction. Her probation officer alleged she had left the NOVA House Ohio Intervention Center, thus failing to complete treatment; had since tested positive for methamphetamine; and had also failed to report for meetings with her probation officer since April 11 of this year.

Judge Hein set bond at $100,000. Beanblossom’s next court appearance is a probable cause and disposition hearing, to be held July 2.

Annyis Rose, age 15, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The charge includes a firearm specification, stating that a gun was “used, displayed or brandished” during commission of the crime, which carries a mandatory three-year prison sentence. Rose and three others were arrested in January after robbing the Walgreens pharmacy in Greenville at gunpoint, forcing the pharmacist and a pharmacy tech to the floor in the process.

Judge Hein sentenced Rose to three years in prison for aggravated robbery, to be served consecutively with the three-year term for the gun specification. Two other perpetrators, Antwan Thompson and Ishmael Luster, received similar sentences in May while a fourth was sentenced in juvenile court.

Aaron Sanders, age 27, of Ansonia, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. The count was reduced from a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in accordance with a plea agreement between Sanders and the Darke County Prosecutor’s office. Sentencing was postponed pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

Dennis Fries, age 48, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A second count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Fries and the Darke County Prosecutor’s office. Fries was sentenced to 60 months probation and also was ordered to attend the MonDay program, if accepted.

Jack Bohman, of Maria Stein, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Additional charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Bohman and the Darke County Prosecutor’s office. Bohman was sentenced to three days in Darke County Jail and was also given a one-year driver’s license suspension.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

