Food Truck Rally in the Park scheduled for Father’s Day

GREENVILLE – The next Food Truck Rally in the Park will be on Father’s Day, June 17.

The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive, adjacent to the horseshoe pits and the band shell area parking lot.

This event will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are Tin Roof Mobile, Nacho Pig, Liberty Grill, Tennessie’s Philippine Cuisine and Creme de la Creme Cakery.

There also will be free face painting for the kids.