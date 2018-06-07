Joseph Helfrich to perform at “Family Fun Day”

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library welcomes back Joseph Helfrich at 11 a.m. Wednesday for “Family Fun Day.”

Each Wednesday the library features top-notch talent that will entertain the whole family. Helfrich is a multi-instrument musician, singer and storyteller who delights young and old alike and whose programs always include a healthy dose of humor.

In case of rain the event will be held at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street.

The Greenville Public Library thanked the Friends of the Library and the Steyer Family Trust for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.”