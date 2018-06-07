Versailles FFA holds greenhouse open house

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its greenhouse open house on May 12 in the greenhouse by the shop.

The open house was open to all community members for the sale of the FFA’s flowers, fruits, vegetable plants and potted plants.

The Versailles FFA also had a craft for kids who attended. FFA members helped the children paint their own miniature clay pot to take home and to plant their own flowers.

There also were crafts for those who attended related to Mother’s Day. FFA members also assisted with baby chicks for community members and children to pet during their time at the open house.

Along with the crafts, the greenhouse open house also consisted of many door prizes and winners. Door prize donors included the Versailles FFA, Nature’s Reflections, Best Bite Grille, the Versailles Inn, Groff Mowing and Lawncare, Versailles ACE Hardware and Greenville ACE Hardware.

There also were cookies, drinks and snacks served for those who attended.

The Versailles FFA members Laura Wuebker, Jacob Wuebker, Tessa Tyo, Ben Davis, Courtney Hecht, Darian Feltz, Caleb Kaiser, Jayden Groff, Abby Petitjean, Faith Wilker, Mallory York, Greg Dirksen and Anna Dirksen assisted with the event.