Versailles FFA spends day at Culvers in Sidney

SIDNEY – The Versailles FFA spent the day on May 19 at the Culvers in Sidney.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, Culvers hosted the “donate while you dine.” Culvers donated the proceeds it made from food and ice cream during that time to the Versailles FFA chapter.

The FFA assisted with serving the food, cleaning tables and taking orders. During its time at Culvers, the chapter also had a table outside with free activities open to all of the customers.

There was a wheel with agricultural facts and correct answers won customers a prize. Customers also had the opportunity to make Ag related bead bracelets and learn about other products that can be made with milk. There also was a large cow milking simulator.

FFA members who helped with this event included Marcus Berger, Laura Wuebker, Jacob Wuebker, Skyler Myers, Cayla Batten, Greg Dirksen, Mallory York, Kennedy Hughes, Colin Batten, Franklin Shimp, Dawson Petitjean-Cress and Jaylynne Trissell.