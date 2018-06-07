Faith Wilker, Cassie Parsons and PJ Platfoot named Versailles FFA members of the month

VERSAILLES – Three dedicated members were recognized at the Versailles FFA meeting on May 21. They were Faith Wilker, Cassie Parsons and PJ Platfoot.

The first member recognized was Wilker. She is the daughter of Steve and Cathy Wilker. Wilker has participated in ag issues, public speaking and soil judging. She has been actively involved in the can food drive, fruit sales, college and military fair, color run, shop and crop at the Darke County Fair, farm day, pork loin dinner, blanket the world, omelet breakfast, attended National FFA convention and was in numerous other activities. Her SAE consist of referring youth soccer games.

The second member we recognized was Parsons. She is the daughter of Travis and Kris Parsons. She has participated in general livestock and parliamentary procedures. She has also been actively involved in fruit sales, working at the state fair, Relay for Life, farm day, greenhouse open house, college and military fair, shop and crop at the Darke County Fair and attended National FFA convention. Her SAE consists of showing market lambs at the Darke County Fair.

The final member recognized was Platfoot. He is the son of Allen Platfoot and Billie Platfoot. Platfoot has been actively involved in aquarium management, farm day, banquet and numerous other activities. His SAE consist of working at Nate Bombholt Electric and Weaver Eggs.