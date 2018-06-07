Jacob Wuebker, Cassie Parsons named Versailles FFA May SAE members of the month

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its May monthly meeting on May 21 and named its two SAE members of the month at the meeting.

Their first SAE member of the month was Jacob Wuebker. He is the son of Jeff and Dena Wuebker and has a job placement SAE, which he recently competed with at the state level. He is a junior this year, and this is his fourth year in the FFA. Wuebker’s SAE consists of working at Wuebker farms where he does, breeding, equipment maintenance, bedding and feeding related to swine and dairy steers.

The second SAE member of the month was Cassie Parsons. She is a senior this year, and she has been a part of the FFA chapter for three years. Parsons’ SAE consists of an animal SAE. She has her own market lambs, which she shows at the Darke County Fair. It consists of bedding, maintenance and feeding the sheep.