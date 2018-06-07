Versailles FFA recognizes Career Development Event participants

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its Career Development Event lunch recognition on May 18.

This lunch recognition is given to reward all FFA members who participated in at least one CDE throughout the school year. The FFA members enjoyed hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, fruit, vegetables and various desserts. They highlighted on all teams who competed at state and then rewarded those FFA members who competed in the most CDEs in each age division.

Dalton Hesson placed first in the eighth grade division. Hesson competed in the greenhand quiz, parliamentary procedure, wildlife, public speaking and job interview.

The winners in the freshmen division were Cayla Batten and Kennedy Hughes. Batten competed in parliamentary procedure, food science and greenhand quiz. Hughes competed in job interview, ag issues and greenhand quiz.

The winners in the sophomore division were Ian Gehret and Shiloh Hess. Hess participated in ag issues, horse judging and food science. Gehret competed in general livestock judging, job interview and grain merchandising.

The winner of the junior division was Jacob Wuebker, who competed in soil judging, agronomy, farm business management, job interview, grain merchandising and tractor trouble shooting.

The winner of the senior division was Isaac Gehret. He competed in soil judging, parliamentary procedure, job interview, food science, ag sales and general livestock.

Along with the students who competed in the most CDEs, the FFA chapter also thanked Amy Hoying and Sharon Pepiot for their help in assisting with online testing. Hoying and Pepiot gave up their time to proctor all online testing and provided their room before school hours for all of CDE contests. The chapter thanked them with a potted plant and gift certificate presented by the co-chairs of the CDE committee, Grace McEldowney and Ian Gehret.