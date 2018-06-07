Ansonia awards 53 diplomas

ANSONIA — Fifty-three seniors received diplomas during Ansonia High School’s 131st annual graduation exercises held May 27.

Class Co-Valedictorians were Amber Lynn Aultman and Bailey Nicole Stammen. Salutatorian was Katelyn Elizabeth McKenna.

The Class of 2018 motto was “Take the world as you find it, but leave it a better place.”

The Ansonia High School Class of 2018 includes:

Trevor Lee Alexander, Amber Lynn Aultman, Aliya Marie Barga, Aric Anthony Barga, Emily Mae Bennett, Amber Rose Bergman, Mason Riley Billenstein, Michael Taylor Daniel Brewer, Joseph Wayne Bullard, Dylan Michael Burnfield, Brett Michael Campbell, Aaron Jacob Cline;

Ryleigh Thoma Lynn Cloyd, Alexas Leagh-Ann Copeland, Isaiah Nathaniel Curtis, Layton Noelle Davis, Nathan Tyler Denniston, Krynn Drakeson-Lee Edwards, Rygh Eugene Fortkamp, Austin Chase Foster, Elizabeth Ann Fullroth, Renton Edward Michael Gosnell, Emelia Rose Hammons, Joshua Lee Heitkamp;

A’Tyah Na’Quinn Knowles, Maliq La’Quinn Knowles, Julie Lynn Kramer, Holden James Long, Cierra Dakota Longenecker, Mark Francis Mayo, Katelyn Elizabeth McKenna, Kenneth Charles Meade, Jr., Leticia Ann Millikin, Nathan Ivan Paul Mueller, Sarah Justine Rhoades, Aydan Connor Edward Sanders;

Cody Allen Sanders, Michael Todd Schaar, Daniel Eric Shaner, Alexis LeeAnne Shinn, Christina Nicole Smith, Bailey Nicole Stammen, Hope Marie Stewart, Brayden Michael Steven Swabb, Britney Nicole Thornburg, Rebecca Kay Thornhill, Jarvis Keith Thwaits, Austin Lee Ward, Maxwell Alexander Wardrip, Katherine Elizabeth Werts, Melliscent Kloe Widener, Leah Brianne Wilburn, and Mackenzie Rose Zumbrun.

Ansonia graduates toss their hats in the air to celebrate successful completion of high school. The Class of 2018 saw 53 students receive diplomas May 27. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/06/web1_DAN_1175-Ansonia.jpg Ansonia graduates toss their hats in the air to celebrate successful completion of high school. The Class of 2018 saw 53 students receive diplomas May 27. Photo courtesy of Stockton Studios