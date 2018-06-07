Friends of Wayne Lakes community organization ready for action

WAYNE LAKES – The first meeting of the Friends of Wayne Lakes was held on Wednesday at the Wayne Lakes clubhouse, 100 Community Drive.

Anyone interested in helping the Village of Wayne Lakes is more than welcome to attend.

“There was a need for a group of community volunteers to come together and help raise funds and put them to good use in the community,” President of the Friends of Wayne Lakes Adam Wicker said. “We have organized a great group of founding board members, and we are accepting memberships from anyone ready to help.”

Membership dues are $20 per year.

The first official FoWL fundraiser will be during the Wayne Lakes community garage sale taking place June 15, 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. FoWL will be set up at the shelter in the park at the main entrance. Call Wicker at 937-670-6697 prior to June 12 to schedule a time for pick-up of donations of gently used items.

FoWL also will sell fishing passes for the village lakes, so bring the family out for a fun time fishing and enjoy the garage sales taking place all around the village.

FoWL members are planning many fundraisers and projects in the future. With the help of volunteers, the Village of Wayne Lakes will get the boost it needs. FoWL meetings will be held the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Lakes clubhouse and are open to anyone interested in making a difference.