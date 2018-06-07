Youth for Christ golf outing scheduled

GREENVILLE – A new Ford Focus awaits the person that steps forward and hits a hole-in-one at the designated hole at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic this year.

Each of the past 27 summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot, but so far, no one has.

June 27th is the date for the Youth for Christ outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club, and those who participate are in for a real treat. In fact, those who join will notice several aspects of the event that cause many golfers to return year after year.

First, there are prizes. Besides the possibility of a new car, there will be prizes for several golfing contests and many door prizes.

But some of the best rewards are reserved for those who use the outing as an opportunity to greatly further the mission of Youth for Christ. Golfers in the YFC Classic have their choice of “paying to play” or collecting pledges to more significantly help area teens.

Some raise hundreds or even thousands of dollars for the work of Youth for Christ and are rewarded handsomely for their efforts. This year’s top four fundraisers will choose between a golf trip at the Hueston Woods State Park Resort, two golf clubs, a “Fitbit” fitness band and a $100 Ace gift card.

A second reason many golfers return to the YFC Classic each year is the food that is served non-stop throughout the day. Fruit, doughnuts and coffee are always on hand at the time of arrival and sandwiches are served hot off the grill to everyone passing near the clubhouse thereafter.

This also means that golfers aren’t asked to stay for a long program after the end of play. Many appreciate the fact that after a brief thank-you and the presentation of prizes they can be on their way.

Another feature in the tournament ensures that everyone who “goes the extra mile” for YFC will receive special treatment that makes their play a day to remember. While a team can register for as little as $350 and an individual can play for $100, those wanting to help even more can sign up for a “Gold Class Upgrade.” Those with a Gold Class Upgrade are entitled to everything received by other golfers, but also will receive a tournament golf shirt and exclusive amenities such as steak sandwiches, special side dishes and free chair massage. Teams can register with a Gold Class Upgrade for $700 and individual golfers can have a Gold Class Upgrade by paying or raising at least $200.

Add some good friends and a nice setting to the mix and the Youth for Christ Golf Classic is an enjoyable day indeed. But there is a greater purpose to the event. Last year’s Classic raised approximately $19,000 to help YFC reach area young people with the life-changing message for Jesus Christ. And that’s a message that is producing positive change in the lives of many young people who are involved. Every week during the school year, more than 60 adult leaders meet with more than 450 students within 11 local school districts to offer direction and support. Over the course of the year, more than 1,000 teens have been involved in Youth for Christ programs. Many of them have testified that their involvement with YFC has changed their perspectives, attitudes and behaviors and has led them to become followers of Christ.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including the Littman-Thomas Agency, Wayne Healthcare, PROTOS The First Solution, Star 88.3, and White Springs Golf Club who are providing the lead sponsorship this year.

Several more golfers and business sponsors are still needed in order to reach this year’s goal of raising $20,000 to help local teens. Those interested in either of these opportunities should call Youth for Christ at 548-2477 or e-mail YFC at office@yfcmv.org.