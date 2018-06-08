Greenville’s Hayley Maher wins national NHS scholarship

GREENVILLE – Hayley Maher, a senior and member of the National Honor Society at Greenville Senior High School, has been named one of 500 national semifinalists in the National Honor Society Scholarship program.

Maher was chosen from more than 11,000 applicants and will receive a $2,850 scholarship.

High school seniors who are members in good standing of an active National Honor Society chapter are able to apply for an NHS scholarship. Finalists are selected on the basis of their leadership skills; participation in service organizations, clubs and other student groups at school and in the community; and their academic record. As a semifinalist, Maher is recognized as one of the top 500 NHS members in the nation this school year.

While at Greenville Senior High School, Maher has been cross country team captain, vice president of National Technical Honor Society and public relations representative for Student Athlete Council as well as involved with several extracurricular and community clubs and organizations. This fall she plans to attend the University of Mount Union to study exercise science in the honors program, as well as running cross country and track.

NHS Scholarships have been awarded by NASSP since 1946, providing more than $15 million in scholarships to outstanding NHS members. This year, the program awarded $1.5 million in scholarships. Only students who are members of chapters with an active affiliation with the NHS national office are eligible to participate in the NHS Scholarship program. Additional information about the program can be found at www.nhs.us/scholarship.