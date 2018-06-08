Butterflies Junior Garden Club completes project at Stebbins Field

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Girls Softball Association, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and the Butterflies Junior Garden Club teamed together to add a new landscaping flower bed to the Stebbins Field softball complex located just north of Greenville.

GGSA President Eric Fellers was interested in creating some additional landscaping and called upon his daughters, Brianna and Saige, to present the idea to their junior garden club.

It was decided to incorporate a 6 foot width by 2 foot height by 6 foot large galvanized round end stock tank to get a raised bed that would not be trampled. Fellers enlisted members of GGSA to assist the garden club. Jason Hupman provided mulch, Daniel Myers helped with digging out the area and hauling in dirt, and Sam Stebbins assisted with gravel and sand.

Greg Zechar of Zechar Bailey Funeral became interested in the youth project by providing the flowers planted in the raised bed. The garden club received a grant from the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Foundation to cover the cost of the tank, fertilizer, compost and other supplies.

The junior club will maintain the flower bed throughout the summer as well as large containers planted near the concession stand.