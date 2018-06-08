Big Brothers Big Sisters awards scholarships

DARKE COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke recently awarded high school graduates with scholarships as part of their Big Buddies Scholarship program.

To be eligible, students must have maintained at least a 2.5 GPA, be a high-school senior enrolled in a Shelby or Darke county school, be a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters for two full academic years, have at least 75 percent attendance participation with the Big Buddies program and plan to pursue an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in any field of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or technical school.

Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County awards scholarships to both Shelby and Darke county graduates. This year’s $500 scholarships were awarded to Emme Farley, Linda Perkins, Stevie Allen and Mikayla Bailey. Farley and Perkins are the Shelby County recipients, and Allen and Bailey are the Darke County recipients.

Farley is a Jackson Center High School graduate, and she plans to attend Wright State University majoring in biochemistry and minoring in Spanish. Upon completing college, Farley would like to be a pediatrician.

Perkins is an Anna High School graduate, and she plans to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus and major in nursing.

Allen is a graduate of Versailles High School she will attend college majoring in bio-medical science.

Bailey is a graduate of Greenville High School, and she plans to attend Kent State University or Ball State, majoring in advertising.

Six scholarship applications were received from Shelby County students and eight from Darke County students. All of the applicants had to complete an application, provide two personal references and submit an essay on why volunteering is important in the community. The essay had to include factual information about the effect of volunteering and helping in the community, as well as personal reasons for volunteering. All of the applicants mentioned the Big Buddies program in their essays and the effect the program has on their communities.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment in which high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students work with one or two children on educational and recreational activities. Big Buddies helps promote social and emotional development through various staff-guided activities.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. Those who would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer or learn more about how they can make a difference in a child’s life should contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.