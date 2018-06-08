Ohio Cattlemen’s Association BEST program concludes a successful 19th year at annual banquet

MARYSVILLE – The 2017–18 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) Program wrapped up on May 5 with its annual awards banquet held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

“The banquet is a time to celebrate the many achievements of our BEST participants, both in and out of the show ring,” OCA Director of Youth Programs Stephanie Sindel said. “Each participant is recognized for their hard work by family, friends and BEST supporters alike.”

Several representatives from program sponsors Bob Evans Farms, M.H. EBY, Frazier Farms, Farm Credit Mid–America, Garwood Cattle Co. LLC, Kalmbach Feeds – Formula of Champions and Weaver Leather Livestock were on hand to help present awards totaling more than $50,000 in belt buckles, luggage, show materials and other awards.

This year’s BEST program featured 15 sanctioned shows that weaved its way across the state with more than 520 youth participants showing 749 head of market animals and heifers.

Sponsors of the event included: Heritage Cooperative, Highland Livestock Supply, Kent Feeds and Umbarger Show Feeds. State breed associations sponsoring belt buckle cases for the winners in each of the respective breeds: Buckeye Hereford Association, Ohio Angus Association, Ohio Mid–Eastern Maine-Anjou Association, Ohio Shorthorn Breeders’ Association, Ohio Simmental Association and 4 Wiley Farm Miniature Herefords. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association sponsored the remaining breeds’ winners.

The OCA BEST program functions with the strong backing of the BEST Committee. Serving on the BEST Committee are Chairman Todd Pugh, Stark County; Vice–Chairman Mark Hara, Franklin County; Brandon Corry, Greene County; Alice Frazier, Jackson County; Kim Herman, Allen County; Roger Hunker, Huron County; Sally Puzacke, Tuscarawas County; Mindy Sanders, Highland County and Bill Tom, Ohio State Fair beef director. Additionally, the show representatives are Drew Baus, Henry County, representing the AGR Holiday Classic and Chase Gostomsky, Darke County, representing the War at Warren. During the BEST awards banquet, the new junior representatives for the 2018–19 season were announced. They are Brooke Egbert, Auglaize County, and Madison King, Logan County. Selected for a second two–year term is Haley Frazier, Jackson County. Continuing for their second term is Sarah Harner, Greene County, and Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County.

BEST participants’ efforts in academics and extracurricular activities are also recognized through the BEST Scholarship program, awarding a $1,500 scholarship. The 2017–18 scholarship recipient was Olivia Wood, Clinton County.

New BEST participants were eligible to apply for a Novice sponsorship prior to the start of the BEST show season. To be eligible, youth ages 8–21 had to qualify for the Novice division by being first or second year BEST program participants. Novice eligible participants submitted an essay that was reviewed by a panel of judges that ranked the scholarship applications. The selected participants received a scholarship worth $120 to cover the cost of their family’s Ohio Cattlemen’s Association membership for $75 as well as one head BEST nomination fee valued at $45. Youth chosen were able to redeem their scholarship at the first BEST show they attended. The Novice scholarship program is sponsored by Weaver Leather Livestock and the recipients of the scholarship include: Cheyenne Anders, Knox County; Gabrielle Anders, Knox County; Emily Barkheimer, Stark County; Seamus Bly, Lake County; Hawk Brehm, Fulton County; Scarlett Brehm, Fulton County; Lance Brinksneader, Darke County; Bailey Cherry, Hocking County; Brandon Christian, Geauga County; Trevor Christian, Geauga County; Kendall Davies, Wood County; Lily Dennis, Fairfield County; Barrett Evans, Tuscarawas County; Brady Evans, Tuscarawas County; Russell Fox, Seneca County; Ava Gibson, Wyandot County; Taylor Herman, Portage County; Maggie Hoorman, Putnam County; Carson Klingel, Marion County; Aric Lust, Knox County; Cowen McKelvey, Wayne County; Haylee McKelvey, Wayne County; Jacob McMillen, Delaware County; Joseph McMillen, Delaware County; Connor McNinch, Preble County; Dylan Mezie, Knox County; Garrett Miley, Noble County; Isaac Miley, Noble County; Cheyenne Myers, Stark County; Alexis Perry, Ottawa County; Lukas Perry, Ottawa County; Mason Powell, Morrow County; Morgan Powell, Morrow County; James Sander, Ottawa County; Joshua Sander, Ottawa County; Delaney Sark, Pickaway County; Anna Scheurman, Coshocton County; Megan Schulte, Putnam County; Reed Schumacher, Putnam County; Robyn Schumacher, Putnam County; Kelsey Shope, Scioto County; Erica Snook, Noble County; Gavin Stump, Wyandot County; Morgan Truesdale, Franklin County; Addie Van Kirk, Licking County; Nathan Videkovich, Pickaway County; Caroline Winter, Pickaway County; Colton Worden, Crawford County; Ramey Wyant, Jackson County; and Noah Zigo, Licking County.

Participants in this year’s program received an entry into the drawing for the free use of an 8 foot by 26 foot EBY trailer complete with BEST logo detailing for the 2018–19 BEST season, donated by EBY Trailer. Participants were given an entry for every animal they showed at each show throughout the season equaling more than 4,200 entries. The winner was Collin Britton, Wood County.

BEST participants worked this season to raise money for two charities, Make–A–Wish Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities. This year, a total of $13,802 was raised by BEST participants for the Make–A–Wish Foundation. In its six years of contribution, the BEST program has raised more than $80,000 for the Make–A–Wish Foundation. Victoria Waits, Fayette County, received a $500 gift certificate to be used on show supplies with Weaver Leather Livestock for being the top fundraiser in the Make–A–Wish project. Waits raised a total of $2,250. Participants raising $50 or more were also entered to win a $500 gift certificate, and Taylor Stephen, Morrow County, was selected as the drawing winner. Ashton Bain, Highland County, received a $500 gift certificate for a shopping spree with Weaver Leather Livestock for collecting the most pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Bain collected 485 pounds of pop tabs. In total, BEST participants collected 1,085 pounds of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) and Weaver Leather Livestock teamed up to recognize individuals that are exceptional leaders, no matter their age. Weaver Leather Livestock sponsored the 2018 BEST Character awards, highlighting attitude, focus and patience. Any OCA member or BEST participant or their parents could nominate other cattlemen, breeders or exhibitors for any of the Character Traits. Jacob LeBrun, Scioto County, was recognized for having an outstanding attitude; Jordan Johnson, Gallia County, was recognized for his extreme focus; and Collin Britton, Wood County, was awarded for his exceptional patience.

Savannah Holzen, Miami County, won the drawing for a $500 gift certificate toward the purchase of her next show animal or show supplies from an OCA member, BEST sponsoring partner or OCA Allied Industry Council member. Winning a show pass, valued at more than $850, was Nathan Miller, Erie County. A gift card valued at $100 was won by Jakob Edgell, Morrow County.

Novice participant, Delaney Chester of Warren County, won a new show box in a novice–only drawing, donated by Weaver Leather Livestock.

It takes a lot of time and dedication for juniors and their parents to attend any of the BEST shows, but several individuals attended all 15 BEST shows across the state. Forty–nine BEST participants won a free single–show entry pass for the 2018–19 season.

This year’s photography contest had top–notch entries encompassing four divisions: BEST Shows and Activities, Landscapes, People and Around the Farm. Three winners were awarded in each age division and an Editor’s Choice and Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention were selected from all submissions. The winners were as follows:

Beginner Division

1st Place Beginner – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County

2nd Place Beginner – Taylor Barton, Clinton County

3rd Place Beginner – Connor Yochum, Highland County

Junior Division

1st Place Junior– Walker Wiley, Morrow County

2nd Place Junior – Evan Pope, Gallia County

3rd Place Junior – Anna Scheurman, Coshocton County

Intermediate Division

1st Place Intermediate – Erin Pope, Gallia County

2nd Place Intermediate – Victoria Waits, Fayette County

3rd Place Intermediate – Victoria Waits, Fayette County

Senior Division

1st Place Senior – Erica Snook, Noble County

2nd Place Senior – Kathy Lehman, Richland County

3rd Place Senior – Haley Frazier, Jackson County

Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice – 1st Place Senior – Erica Snook, Noble County

Editor’s Choice Honorable Mention – 1st Place Intermediate – Erin Pope, Gallia County

Heifer and market animal champions:

Angus

Champion Angus Heifer – Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Champion Angus Heifer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County

Third Overall Angus Heifer – Kyle Piscione, Medina County

Fourth Overall Angus Heifer – Hudson Drake, Ross County

Fifth Overall Angus Heifer – Luke McKee, Knox County

Champion Angus Steer – Carly Sanders, Highland County

Reserve Champion Angus Steer – Isaac Miley, Noble County

Chianina

Champion Chianina Heifer – Kathy Lehman, Richland County

Reserve Champion Chianina Heifer – Darby Ayars, Champaign County

Champion Chianina Steer – Hudson Drake, Ross County Reserve Champion Chianina Steer – Zachery Retcher, Defiance County

Hereford

Champion Hereford Heifer – Jenna Phelps, Union County

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer – Ryan Gillespie, Butler County

Champion Hereford Steer – Ross Michael, Montgomery County

Reserve Champion Hereford Steer – Ashton Bain, Highland County

Maine-Anjou

Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County Reserve Champion High % Maine-Anjou Heifer – Caylee Sager, Fulton County Champion MaineTainer Heifer – Hailee Carter, Holmes County

Reserve Champion MaineTainer Heifer – Jordan Johnson, Gallia County

Third Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Kaitlynn Baker, Wayne County

Fourth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Shelby Kinley, Wyandot County

Fifth Overall MaineTainer Heifer – Kassidy Thompson, Miami County

Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Tyler Michael, Montgomery County Reserve Champion Maine-Anjou Steer – Collin Fedderke, Henry County

Third Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Owen Brinker, Wood County

Fourth Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Lauren Schulte, Putnam County

Fifth Overall Maine-Anjou Steer – Wyatt Conrad, Butler County

Shorthorn

Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Caroline Winter, Pickaway County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Emily Dahse, Gallia County

Third Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Sara Britton, Wood County

Fourth Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Kyle Piscione, Medina County

Fifth Overall Shorthorn Heifer – Beau Johnson, Gallia County

Champion Shorthorn Steer – Abigail Thornton, Fairfield County

Reserve Champion Shorthorn Steer – Rachel Hostetler, Logan County

Champion ShorthornPlus Heifer – Tanner Cordes, Montgomery County

Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Heifer – Caden McLaughlin, Monroe County

Third Overall ShorthornPlus Heifer – Brooke Hayhurst, Wayne County Fourth Overall ShorthornPlus Heifer – Jenna Godown, Darke County

Fifth Overall ShorthornPlus Heifer – Skyler Ward, Preble County

Champion ShorthornPlus Steer – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Reserve Champion ShorthornPlus Steer – Lukas Perry, Ottawa County

Simmental

Champion Simmental Heifer – Collin Britton, Wood County

Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer – Allison Herr, Fulton County

Champion % Simmental Heifer – Caitlin Schaub, Auglaize County

Reserve Grand Champion % Simmental Heifer – Owen Fennig, Mercer County

Third Overall % Simmental Heifer – Haley Frazier, Jackson County Fourth Overall % Simmental Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County Fifth Overall % Simmental Heifer – Camren Fedderke, Henry County Champion Simmental Steer – Carter McCauley, Guernsey County

Reserve Champion Simmental Steer – Grant Belleville, Wood County

AOB

Champion High % AOB Heifer – Hudson Drake, Ross County Reserve Champion High % AOB Heifer – Brooke Egbert, Auglaize County

Champion Low % AOB Heifer – Kathy Lehman, Richland County Reserve Champion Low % AOB Heifer – Allison Davis, Carroll County

Champion AOB Steer – Sydney Sanders, Highland County

Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Maggie Mathews, Clinton County

Miniature

Champion Miniature Heifer – Isaac Wiley, Morrow County

Reserve Champion Miniature Heifer – Andrew Johnson, Preble County

Champion Miniature Steer – Seamus Bly, Lake County

Reserve Champion Miniature Steer – Noah Smith, Sandusky County

Market Heifer

Champion Market Heifer – Josh Champer, Madison County

Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Rufus Levi Tackett, Scioto County

Third Overall Market Heifer – Erin Pope, Gallia County

Fourth Overall Market Heifer – Luke Brinksneader, Darke County

Fifth Overall Market Heifer – Brice Phelps, Union County

Crossbred

Champion Crossbred Heifer – Kathy Lehman, Richland County Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer – Emma Yochum, Highland County Third Overall Crossbred Heifer – Karlie Kennedy, Adams County

(TIE) Fourth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Sydney Schneder, Clinton County

(TIE) Fourth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Ellie Day, Athens County

Fifth Overall Crossbred Heifer – Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County

Champion Crossbred Steer – Karlie Palmer, Clark County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer – Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County

Third Overall Crossbred Steer – Brooke Egbert, Auglaize County

Fourth Overall Crossbred Steer – Sydney Mazey, Wood County

Fifth Overall Crossbred Steer – Calvin Trigg, Fairfield County

Sixth Overall Crossbred Steer – Alli Pfister, Licking County

Seventh Overall Crossbred Steer – Mackenzie Hursey, Tuscarawas County

Eighth Overall Crossbred Steer – Jacob Levering, Morrow County

(TIE) Ninth Overall Crossbred Steer – Hayden Belleville, Wood County

(TIE) Ninth Overall Crossbred Steer – Jack Champer, Madison County

Tenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Riley Rismiller, Darke County

Eleventh Overall Crossbred Steer – Madalynn Bruckelmyer, Muskingum County

Twelfth Overall Crossbred Steer – Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County

(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Erin Pope, Gallia County

(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Victoria Waits, Fayette County

(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Hannah Whitted, Portage County

(TIE) Thirteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Lance Brinksneader, Darke County

Fourteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Madison King, Logan County

Fifteenth Overall Crossbred Steer – Brice Phelps, Union County

BEST Novice champions

Heifers

Champion Novice Heifer – Caroline Winter, Pickaway County – Shorthorn

Reserve Champion Novice Heifer – Andrew Johnson, Preble County – Miniature

Third Overall Novice Heifer – Kaitlynn Baker, Wayne County – MaineTainer

Fourth Overall Novice Heifer – Sara Britton, Wood County – Shorthorn

(TIE)Fifth Overall Novice Heifer – Luke Fulton, Miami County – Crossbred

(TIE)Fifth Overall Novice Heifer – Darby Ayars, Champaign County – Chianina

(TIE)Sixth Overall Novice Heifer – Madisen Jolliff, Hardin County – Crossbred

(TIE)Sixth Overall Novice Heifer – Austin Pullins, Athens County – Chianina

Seventh Overall Novice Heifer – Delaney Chester, Warren County – % Simmental

Eighth Overall Novice Heifer – Collin Fedderke, Henry County – Purebred Simmental

Ninth Overall Novice Heifer – Taylor Barton, Clinton County – MaineTainer

Tenth Overall Novice Heifer – Rebekah Pertuset, Scioto County – MaineTainer

Market animals

Champion Novice Steer – Delaney Chester, Warren County – ShorthornPlus

Reserve Champion Novice Steer – Karlie Palmer, Clark County – Crossbred

Third Overall Novice Steer – Lukas Perry, Ottawa County – ShorthornPlus

Fourth Overall Novice Steer – Ashton Bain, Highland County – Hereford

Fifth Overall Novice Steer – Collin Fedderke, Henry County – Maine-Anjou

(TIE)Sixth Overall Novice Steer – Rachel Hostetler, Logan County – Shorthorn

(TIE)Sixth Overall Novice Steer – Maggie Mathews, Clinton County – AOB

(TIE)Seventh Overall Novice Steer – Riley Rismiller, Darke County – Crossbred

(TIE)Seventh Overall Novice Steer – Owen Brinker, Wood County – Maine-Anjou

Eighth Overall Novice Steer – Morgan Powell, Morrow County – ShorthornPlus

Ninth Overall Novice Steer – Isaac Miley, Noble County – Angus

Tenth Overall Novice Steer – Wyatt Conrad, Butler County – Maine-Anjou

BEST bred and owned champions

Heifers

Champion Bred & Owned Heifer – Skyler Ward, Preble County – ShorthornPlus

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Heifer– Mya Hetrick, Sandusky County – Shorthorn

Third Overall Bred & Owned Heifer – Kinley Kreis, Muskingum County – MaineTainer

Fourth Overall Bred & Owned Heifer – Ellie Kidwell, Knox County – Angus

Fifth Overall Bred & Owned Heifer– Hunter Harris, Adams County – % Simmental

Steers

Champion Bred & Owned Steer – Trent Broermann, Preble County – Maine-Anjou

Reserve Champion Bred & Owned Steer – Anne Thompson, Clinton County – Maine-Anjou

Third Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Hayden Smith, Holmes County – Maine-Anjou

Fourth Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Hunter Harris, Adams County – Simmental

Fifth Overall Bred & Owned Steer – Paige Gehret, Darke County – Maine-Anjou

BEST showmanship winners

Beginner

Champion Beginner Showman – Emma Yochum, Highland County

Reserve Beginner Showman – Carly Sanders, Highland County Third Overall Beginner Showman – Sydney Schneder, Clinton County

Fourth Overall Beginner Showman – Lance Brinksneader, Darke County

Fifth Overall Beginner Showman – Taylor Barton, Clinton County

Sixth Overall Beginner Showman – Delaney Chester, Warren County

Seventh Overall Beginner Showman – Alexis Perry, Ottawa County

Eighth Overall Beginner Showman – Wyatt Osborn, Highland County

Ninth Overall Beginner Showman – Alexis Watkins, Wyandot County

Tenth Overall Beginner Showman – Kendall Davies, Wood County

Junior

Champion Junior Showman – Beau Johnson, Gallia County Reserve Champion Junior Showman – Hudson Drake, Ross County

Third Overall Junior Showman – Sydney Sanders, Highland County

Fourth Overall Junior Showman – Ellie Day, Athens County

Fifth Overall Junior Showman – Hayden Smith, Holmes County

Sixth Overall Junior Showman – Ross Michael, Montgomery County

Seventh Overall Junior Showman – Karly Goetz, Ottawa County

Eighth Overall Junior Showman – Tait Dusseau, Ottawa County (TIE)Ninth Overall Junior Showman – Grant Belleville, Wood County

(TIE)Ninth Overall Junior Showman – Logan Schroeder, Defiance County

Tenth Overall Junior Showman – Madison Paden, Guernsey County

Novice

Champion Novice Showman – Caroline Winter, Pickaway County

Reserve Novice Showman – Brooklyn Conrad, Butler County

Third Overall Novice Showman – Maggie Mathews, Clinton County

Fourth Overall Novice Showman – Mekenzie Jolliff, Hardin County

Fifth Overall Novice Showman – Lukas Perry, Ottawa County

Sixth Overall Novice Showman – Garrett Miley, Noble County

Seventh Overall Novice Showman – Rebekah Pertuset, Scioto County

Eighth Overall Novice Showman – Darby Ayars, Champaign County

Ninth Overall Novice Showman – Taylor Ayars, Champaign County

Tenth Overall Novice Showman – Isaac Miley, Noble County

Intermediate

Champion Intermediate Showman – Allison Davis, Carroll County Reserve Champion Intermediate Showman – Hannah Whitted, Portage County

Third Overall Intermediate Showman – Caden Hess, Highland County Fourth Overall Intermediate Showman – Caden McLaughlin, Monroe County

Fifth Overall Intermediate Showman – Ellie Kidwell, Knox County

Sixth Overall Intermediate Showman – Sydney Mazey, Wood County

(TIE)Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Tyler Michael, Montgomery County

(TIE)Seventh Overall Intermediate Showman – Madalynn Bruckelmyer, Muskingum County

Eighth Overall Intermediate Showman – Jacob LeBrun, Scioto County

Ninth Overall Intermediate Showman – Erin Pope, Gallia County Tenth Overall Intermediate Showman – Rufus Levi Tackett, Scioto County

Senior

Champion Senior Showman – Jordan Johnson, Gallia County

Reserve Champion Senior Showman – Kyle Piscione, Medina County

Third Overall Senior Showman – Lori Millenbaugh, Crawford County

Fourth Overall Senior Showman – Kendra Gabriel, Pickaway County Fifth Overall Senior Showman – Alli Pfister, Licking County Sixth Overall Senior Showman – Haley Frazier, Jackson County

Seventh Overall Senior Showman – Bricen Hess, Highland County Eighth Overall Senior Showman – Hannah Ziegler, Wyandot County

Ninth Overall Senior Showman – Christy Miller, Erie County

Tenth Overall Senior Showman – Olivia Wood, Clinton County

BEST is a youth program of the OCA that recognizes Ohio’s junior beef exhibitors through a series of shows. Juniors who participate in these sanctioned shows earn points for their placing at each show. The OCA BEST program promotes educating Ohio’s juniors about the beef industry’s issues and rewards the successful accomplishments and hard work of those junior beef producers.