Edison State agriculture program sees first graduates

GREENVILLE – The Edison State Community College Darke County Campus witnessed its first two agriculture graduates receive their diplomas during the college’s 43rd annual commencement ceremony.

Wyatt King, of Greenville, and Logan Ressler, of Arcanum, received their associate of applied science degrees in agriculture on May 11.

“We’re proud to have these two young men as the first graduates of the agriculture program,” said Chad Beanblossom, executive dean of Edison State’s Darke County Campus. “Edison State’s Darke County Campus began working on the associate of applied science in agriculture in late 2015, and Logan and Wyatt were there with us from the beginning.

“These two have represented Edison State in many ways as agriculture program ambassadors and have made several connections within the agriculture community throughout their time with us,” Beanblossom added. “Logan and Wyatt have very bright futures in the agriculture industry, and we will definitely miss seeing them around campus on a daily basis.”

Launched in fall of 2017, the program began with students enrolling in courses such as agribusiness, agricultural finance, international business, animal science and agronomy with internship and industry observations required for successful completion. Students in the program are trained to become successful farmers, work in the agriculture industry or transfer to a four-year institution to pursue various career opportunities upon completion.

With these goals in mind, King plans to return to the family farm immediately to apply the skills and knowledge he gained while enrolled in the program. In addition to farming, King is also a volunteer firefighter with Union City and plans to become an EMT.

“Wyatt is a young man that is not afraid of hard work,” said Brad Lentz, agriculture program director and instructor at Edison State. “Seeing all of the accomplishments Wyatt has obtained over the last couple of years is impressive. Wyatt is very dedicated to learning and discovering the skills he will need to make his family’s farm function at peak performance.”

Taking a slightly different path, Ressler plans to transfer to Wright State University Lake Campus in the fall to complete the last two years of a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and eventually return to the family farm while also seeking a job in the agriculture field.

“Logan brings to class a great deal of positivity,” Lentz said. “He has the ability to make the class laugh and genuinely makes class fun. I have noticed much growth in Logan over the past year. I believe he knows what lies ahead of him and what he must do to reach his goals. Logan has good values and comes from a strong family that will enable him to carry on his family farming tradition.”

For more information about the agriculture program offered at Edison State Community College, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call 937-548-5546.