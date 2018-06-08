Ohio Board of Nursing grants full approval to Edison State

PIQUA – Edison State Community College’s associate degree nursing program once again has been granted a full five-year approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

The board granted approval to the college at its regularly scheduled meeting held March 21.

To receive approval Edison State’s nursing program recently underwent a required survey visit in which an education regulatory surveyor met with students, faculty, program administrators and a representative of the controlling agency. The surveyor also conducted a tour of the program’s facilities, including the lab and simulation rooms. Program records and other documents also were reviewed during the visit to ensure compliance. Upon completion of the visit, OBN reviewed their findings and determined that the program has met and maintained all requirements as specified.

“Full approval status with five years of approval indicates that our nursing program has met the highest approval standing and is an outstanding achievement,” Program Administrator of Nursing Jill Bobb said. “It is a reflection of the high quality of work of the nursing faculty and college personnel who support the nursing program. It truly is a team effort.”

High student expectations come with such honorable accreditation and approval. The pass rate for Edison State graduates on the nursing licensing exam, NCLEX, for 2017 was 93.55 percent. This is higher than the average pass rate in Ohio (84.96 percent) and in the nation (87.12 percent). The first quarter NCLEX statistics for 2018 were recently released and Edison State demonstrated a 96.77 percent pass rate with Ohio candidates averaging 87.48 percent and national candidates averaging an 89.25 percent pass rate.

The Ohio Board of Nursing is a regulatory board and an agency of the state government that was established through enactment by the Ohio General Assembly. The board consists of 13 individuals to include eight registered nurses, four licensed practical nurses and one consumer appointed by the governor. The board approves training programs for pre-licensure nursing education, dialysis training, medication aides and community health workers. It also oversees the licensure examination of nurses and takes disciplinary action when a licensee or certificate holder violates the law.

In addition to receiving OBN approval, Edison State’s nursing program is fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Applications for Edison State’s Registered Nursing program are currently being accepted for spring 2019 semester. For more information about the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs.