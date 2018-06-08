Edison State students join National Society of Leadership and Success

PIQUA – The National Society of Leadership and Success welcomed 25 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester.

Edison State Chapter Advisor and faculty member William Loudermilk led the induction ceremony and Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Paul Heintz delivered a keynote address.

Those inducted into the Society included, Danielle Adams of Covington, Ashley Cross of West Milton, Kiley Grilliot of Greenville, Abigail Harvey of Urbana, Erica Hicks of Piqua, Boz Howard of Russia, Christy Hughes of Sidney, Jodi Hughes of Piqua, Kyle Jackson of St. Paris, Carrie Kautz of Greenville, Megan Kinnison of Piqua, Kelsey Kirchner of Conover, Kenzie Maxton of Tipp City, Danielle Nelson of Maplewood, Olivia Newman of Troy, Christ Ramos of Piqua, Shelby Rodgers of Troy, Amber Schoen of Greenville, Jeremy Schutte of Minster, Justin Seger of Russia, Kayla Seman of Bradford, Jailyn Thwaits of Ansonia, Kayla Tullis of Urbana, Joshua Walker of Sidney and Andrew Young of Piqua.

Students are initially invited to join the National Society of Leadership and Success based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the society, members must attend orientation, leadership training day, three speaker broadcasts and three success networking team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

Advisor and Associate Professor William is confident that the newly inducted members will give participants a leading edge in the workforce.

“It was great to see these students learn about success and leadership throughout the past year,” Loudermilk said. “They all completed the rigorous five step program, which included accepting nomination, attending orientation, attending leadership training, attending at least three lectures and meeting with a smaller group of fellow students multiple times.

“The NSLS program does an excellent job of teaching about setting and achieving goals and a great job building community and relationships among Edison State students.”

The Edison State Chapter honored Administrative Assistant Helen Willcox and Academic Project Specialist Karen Baker with NSLS service awards for their support throughout the year. Dean of Arts and Sciences Dr. Paul Heintz was made an honorary member of the NSLS. Associate Professor William Loudermilk was honored by NSLS for the Excellence in Teaching Award.

The mission of the National Society of Leadership and Success is to build leaders who make a better world. The society is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The society offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The society also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter Society, contact William Loudermilk at wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu.