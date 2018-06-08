America Red Cross exceeds Sound the Alarm goals

PIQUA – The results are in and the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross had an extremely successful Sound the Alarm campaign.

NMVO volunteers and community partners installed a total of 268 free smoke alarms in the area residences, making 116 homes safer.

Nationally, 30,859 volunteers installed 103,423 smoke alarms in 43,008 homes across the country. Well surpassing the goal of installing 100,000 alarms nationwide between April 28 through May 13.

Locally, 110 smoke alarms were installed in Piqua during a single day event held on April 28, which made 56 homes in the Southview area safer. Volunteers also installed alarms by appointment in Clarke and Darke counties, bringing the entire campaign total to 268 alarms. The Greenville, Piqua, Springfield and Urbana Fire Departments were instrumental in the success of the campaign.

As a result of the Red Cross Home Fire campaign, which started in 2014, the number of documented lives saved has now grown to 431. In the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton region, of which NMVO is a part, a total of 16 lives have been saved with three here locally.

“We couldn’t have accomplished such great success without the generosity of our local sponsors and partners,” Chapter Executive Lynne Gump said. “Thank you to Honda, Lee’s Chicken, Miami Valley Career Technical Center, Hartzell Propeller, Piqua Community Foundation, Second National Bank, Clark State, DP&L, Wayne HealthCare, Troy Foundation, Lydia Schaurer Memorial Trust, Springfield Foundation, Harry Stephens Memorial Inc. and Darke Rural Electric Round Up Foundation for supporting your local Red Cross chapter and to our volunteers who helped make the homes of the Northern Miami Valley safer.”